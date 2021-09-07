Morocco: 2022 Oscars - 'Casablanca Beats' By Nabil Ayouch to Represent Morocco

Rabat — The feature film "Casablanca Beats" by Nabil Ayouch has been selected to represent Morocco for the 2022 Oscars shortlist, in the "Best International Film" category, the Moroccan Film Center (CCM) announced Tuesday.

The movie was selected following criteria set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said the CCM in a statement.

"Casablanca Beats" tells the story of Anas, a former rapper who was hired by the cultural center of a working-class neighborhood in Casablanca. Encouraged by their new teacher, the young people of the center will try to free themselves from the weight of certain traditions to live their passion and express themselves through hip-hop culture.

The movie participated in July 2021 at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.