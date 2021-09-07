Morocco: 2022 Oscars - 'Casablanca Beats' By Nabil Ayouch to Represent Morocco

stock.xchng
(file photo).
7 September 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — The feature film "Casablanca Beats" by Nabil Ayouch has been selected to represent Morocco for the 2022 Oscars shortlist, in the "Best International Film" category, the Moroccan Film Center (CCM) announced Tuesday.

The movie was selected following criteria set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, said the CCM in a statement.

"Casablanca Beats" tells the story of Anas, a former rapper who was hired by the cultural center of a working-class neighborhood in Casablanca. Encouraged by their new teacher, the young people of the center will try to free themselves from the weight of certain traditions to live their passion and express themselves through hip-hop culture.

The movie participated in July 2021 at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X