Kenya/Egypt: Kenya Battle Egypt in Africa Nations Championships

"We have no choice but to win against one on the North African nations if we have to qualify for the quarter-finals of the Africa Nations Championships," stated Kenya men's volleyball team coach, Gideon Tarus after the draw of the tournament on Monday night in Kigali, Rwanda.

Kenya has been drawn in a tough pool "D" that has former champions Egypt, Morocco and neighbours Tanzania.

Kenya open it's campaign against 2015 champions Egypt on Wednesday, before they battle Morocco and newcomers Tanzania in their subsequent group matches of the 10-day event that ends on September 15.

Tarus said it was a tough pool, but insisted that they will do whatever it takes to qualify for the last eight.

"It will not be easy but we are determined to conquer. We last played Egypt in 2019 during the Africa Games zonal qualifiers in Nairobi. Although we lost 3-1, we know what to expect from them and therefore we will go full throttle and see what happens," said Tarus, who recently guided General Service Unit (GSU) men's team to defend their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League title in Mombasa.

"We are not underrating Tanzania either, but we know if we win against Egypt or Morocco, it will place us at a good place," he added.

Egypt finished fourth during the 2019 event that was held in Tunisia, Morocco were placed fifth, while Kenya and Tanzania, who are making their debut in the 23rd edition, didn't participate in the biennial event.

Kenya last played in the championship in 2017 where they finished in the 10th position in event that had attracted 14 teams with Tunisia emerging overall winners.

At the end of the competition, the top two teams will qualify for next year's World Championship to be hosted in Russia between August 26 and September 11.

The draw was conducted by CAVB Control Committee president Waithaka Kioni Monday night at Kigali Convention Centre, where a total of 16 teams were divided into four pools of four teams.

Neighbors Uganda headline Pool "A" alongside Rwanda, Burkina Faso and Burundi.

Reigning champions Tunisia are in group "B" that has Nigeria, South Sudan and Ethiopia, while group "C" has Cameroon, Niger, Mali and Democratic Republic of Congo.