Kenya: Covid-19 Ravages Marsabit Villages As Vaccine Myths Swirl

The increasing community infections of the Covid-19 delta variant in Marsabit County is worrying authorities as residents continue to drop their guard attending social events like weddings without adhering to the containment protocol.

"We've continued to receive many infection cases in the remote areas such as Maikona and North Horr wards simply because majority of the residents in those areas are not heeding to the requisite Covid-19 prevention behaviours," Marsabit Health Executive Jamma Wolde said.

North Horr sub-county where the residents have continued to attend traditional weddings that bring all communities together sometimes with blatant disregard to the Covid-19 prevention protocols is the worst hit.

Dr Jamaa explained that, so far, 576 people have tested positive since last year and 12 deaths reported in the health facilities across the county.

There are fears that the rapid increase in Covid-19 cases will cripple the county's already weak healthcare system that still largely remains ill-prepared for massive infection cases.

Hospitals in the county have inadequate beds, oxygen supplies in intensive care units and ventilators, therefore, leaving the severely ill patients exposed to deaths.

It is believed that majority of the Covid-19 death cases in the remotest areas have gone undocumented as they are not reported to the health authorities.

Locally fabricated myths

So far, only 2,000 Marsabit residents have been immunised against the disease, which translates to a paltry three percent of the local population.

Authorities are now calling for an accelerated vaccination drive in the county.

Since July 2021, community transmission cases have been on the rise as more than 10 cases are reported every week across the county.

On August 19, 2021, more than 33 cases were reported while another 44 were reported on September 3, 2021, in the county alone.

In Mandera, 2,107 people have been fully inoculated while 2,853 are yet to get the second dose.

County Director of Health Services Abdi Maalim attributed the low uptake of the vaccine to locally fabricated myths regarding its safety.

"We are faced with challenges of so many myths against the vaccine but we are doing our best to demystify them. Our population has come to believe that the vaccine affects their reproductive health and that is leading to poor uptake, " he lamented.

Men and women are shunning the vaccine on grounds that it is a family planning method funded by Western nations and implemented by the government.

"We've heard we should not be vaccinated because it affects our reproductive system. I want more children to fill my home," claimed Ms Khadija Hassan.

Women are also shunning the vaccine on grounds that their bodies become a magnet after being inoculated.

"My husband showed me a video of a woman whose hand was magnetic after taking the vaccine. I won't go for it," Ms Faryha Hussein alleged.

Mr Maalim said the health department has engaged the public in discourse to demystify these myths.

Despite the national government targeting those in the frontline for vaccination, only 859 security officers have been fully inoculated.

Some 121 teachers have also received double doses while 226 health workers have been fully vaccinated.

