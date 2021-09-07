Algeria: Local Elections - Subscription Forms Requested By 1366 Party Lists, 13 Independent Lists

Algiers — The head of the National Independent Authority for Elections, Mohamed Charfi, said Monday in Algiers that 1,366 party lists and 13 independent lists had so far asked for subscription forms ahead of the local elections of November 27.

In a news conference at the election authority's headquarters, following a video link meeting with the coordinators of authority's provincial delegations, Charfi said the preparations of the local elections "are well underway," disclosing that 1,366 party lists (1,327 for municipal councils and 39 for provincial councils) and independent 13 lists (eight for municipal councils and five for provincial councils) have so far received the subscription forms, at their request, ahead of the polls, Charfi said.

Concerning the exceptional revision of the electoral lists, which began Sunday, the president of the National Independent Authority for Elections said that the "first results show the registration of 25,813 new electors and deregistration of 42,000 due to death or change of residence."

The National Independent Authority for Elections is working to "provide the required resources to ensure free and fair elections, according to Charfi, who called on all relevant actors to raise awareness about the importance of voting in the local elections to complete the building of state institutions."