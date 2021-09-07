Angola: Ghost Accounts Disrupt Budget Execution

Luanda — Minister of Finance Vera Daves said Monday in Luanda that the existence of money out of control of the State in view of the high number of ghost bank accounts are disrupting the budgetary implementation.

Vera Daves was speaking during a workshop on Internal Control System, having blamed the high number of bank accounts for the existing money out of the control of State.

She mentioned authorised and nonauthorised bank accounts belonging to the public bodies, operating aside from the Single Treasure Account (CUT).

The minister said that an all-out effort was needed to tackle these breaches in the assets funded with the State-owned money, but which are not registered in the State´s name.

Vera Daves appeals to the public managers for greater transparence and responsibility, recalling that it was fundamental the current leaderships do not undermine the future generations.

"The only way to stop this vicious action is to hold accountable who violates the standards laid down. We must assure the internal control of the public bodies and the best way to do so is to ensure the transparency and accountability", said the minister.

Running until Tuesday, the online workshop was opened by general inspector of the State Administration, Sebastião Gunza.

The event also gather figures such as minister of Justice and Human Rights Francisco Queirós, the secretary of the President for State Reform, Pedro Fiete.

Attorney General, Hélder Pitta Gróz, the full professor, Carlos Feijó, among other experts, will also attend the debates with different panels as speakers.