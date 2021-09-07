Mozambique: Nyusi Launches Professional Education Initiative

7 September 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 7 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday launched a presidential initiative entitled "Reference Centres for Technical and Professional Education", in the northern city of Nampula.

At the lunch ceremony, Nyusi said that these centres arise in response to a new approach towards technical and professional education in Mozambique, concentrated not only on knowledge, but also on know-how.

He warned the managers of the six future Reference Centres that he expects results, and transparent, responsible and pragmatic management.

"The Reference Centres will be places where we will be able to look for quality", Nyusi said. "In the new approach, it is not enough just to know, because know-how will also be demanded from the graduates. Society needs labour that is not only theoretically and scientifically qualified".

Nyusi believed that the trainees "should possess the capacity to act, to apply their knowledge, and to make things happen technically". They should be endowed with the skills and behavior required at work, which include the spirit of innovation, the ability to update oneself, and to overcome challenges, and responsibility".

He added that the new Centres should "train responsible and serious Mozambican patriots".

This new initiative will cover six of the 24 professional training institutes which applied. The government, with the support of the World Bank, will make 25 million US dollars available to finance the transformation of these six institutes.

They are: The Nampula Industrial and Commercial Institute; The Nacuxa Polytechnic Institute in Mossuruil district, Nampula province; The Moatize Institute of Geology and Mines, in Tete province; The Chimoio Agricultural Institute, in Manica; The Armando Emílio Guebuza Computing Institute, in Maputo Province; and The Boane Agricultural Institute, also in Maputo province.

