Mozambique: Nyusi Urges Nampula Residents to Follow Covid-19 Prevention Measures

7 September 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 7 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday deplored the current state of the fight against Covid-19, in the northern province of Nampula.

Speaking in Nampula city, shortly after launching the presidential initiative to set up "Reference Centres for Technical and Professional Education", Nyusi pointed out that, while in southern and central Mozambique the number of new Covid-19 infections is declining, in the north it is continuing to rise.

He stressed that all citizens must be educated about the dangers of the disease, in order to ensure a change in attitudes and compliance with the preventive measures which could ensure an eventual return to social and economic normality.

"Nampula is one of the provinces where the situation has again become a matter of concern", Nyusi said. "I do not know why people don't believe that the disease exists. Many have lost relatives or friends, and so we need to take this seriously".

He urged "the entire Mozambican people, and the population of Nampula province in particular, to observe strictly all the measures to prevent and fight against this pandemic, which have been constantly announced by the health authorities".

Nyusi added he was aware of the desire of many members of the public for the re-opening of places of worship, but he thought it unjust to compare churches to schools, which have been reopened.

"We want to return to normal. We want to go to the football fields, we want to go to the beaches, and we want to pray", he told the crowd. "You ask to pray, but you can't compare places of worship with schools. The comparison is not fair, because we can pray at home. We should be aware that, if we continue to make progress, we will be able to return quickly to normality".

The latest Ministry of Health statistics show that Nampula is now one of the provinces with the hghest number of cases. The Ministry reported 131 cases of Covid-19 across the country on Monday, 43 of which were from Nampula.

