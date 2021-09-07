Tunisia: Three Tunisian Natural Sites, Candidates for the Iucn Green List

7 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — (TAP special correspondent Mariem Khadhraoui)- The Feija National Park in Ghardimaou (Jendouba), the Dj. Serj National Park in the delegation of Bargou (Siliana) and the Marine and coastal protected area of Kuriat Island (south of Sfax) in Tunisia are candidates for the green list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), an international label launched in 2014, North Africa Regional Programme Coordinator at IUCN-Med Maher Mahjoub stated to TAP.

This candidacy, which is in fact a voluntary approach of the General Directorate of Forests (DGF) at the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Fisheries, manager of these natural sites, will offer Tunisia an international recognition of protected areas that are managed fairly and effectively, with positive impacts on nature and society, Mahjoub specified on the fringes of the World Biodiversity Conference, organised September 3-11 in Marseille.

To be on the Green List, a site must meet 17 criteria of excellence divided into 5 themes: Governance, management, planning and conservation results.

For the Maghreb, only two sites in Algeria and two sites in Morocco are currently candidates for the list, which helps manage protected areas effectively and provides technical support and guidance from the World Commission on Protected Areas' mentors and experts on how best to address certain challenges and improve governance, efficiency and equity.

