Tunisia: Criminal Violence Gains Further Ground (Ftdes)

7 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 90.9% of acts of violence reported in August were of criminal nature against 4.5% economic acts of violence, reads the latest report of the Social Observatory of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), published Tuesday.

68.2% of these acts of violence were individual, while 31.8% were collective.

29.6% of acts of violence took place in downtown Tunis, 20.5% in Sousse, 15.9% in Monastir, 9.1% in Nabeul and Kairouan and 6.8% in Kasserine.

Streets and households were the main spaces in which violence was committed, with a percentage of over 40% for each space. Administrative spaces, means of transport and and economic production institutions were also scenes of violence to varying degrees.

The report further pointed to the lack of a clear strategy to counter all forms of violence, indicating the need to seriously tackle the violence issue, notably among youths and those aged under 25, by involving experts in sociology and behavioural psychology.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X