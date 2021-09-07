Tunisia: Criminal Violence Gains Further Ground (Ftdes)

Tunis/Tunisia — 90.9% of acts of violence reported in August were of criminal nature against 4.5% economic acts of violence, reads the latest report of the Social Observatory of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES), published Tuesday.

68.2% of these acts of violence were individual, while 31.8% were collective.

29.6% of acts of violence took place in downtown Tunis, 20.5% in Sousse, 15.9% in Monastir, 9.1% in Nabeul and Kairouan and 6.8% in Kasserine.

Streets and households were the main spaces in which violence was committed, with a percentage of over 40% for each space. Administrative spaces, means of transport and and economic production institutions were also scenes of violence to varying degrees.

The report further pointed to the lack of a clear strategy to counter all forms of violence, indicating the need to seriously tackle the violence issue, notably among youths and those aged under 25, by involving experts in sociology and behavioural psychology.