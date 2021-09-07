Tunisia: Covid-19 - Kef Reports 2 More Fatalities and 82 Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — Two more deaths caused by the Coronavirus were recorded in the governorate of Kef, bringing the toll to 647 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The kef local health directorate also reported 82 further infections from 192 tests conducted on September 4 and 5. Currently, 607 people are still carrying the virus, the same report states.

Hence, the caseload in Kef has hit 18,824 since March, including 18,217 recoveries.

The number of hospitalised COVID patients has reached 54 cases, 14 of whom are in intensive care, according to the daily report on the epidemiological situation.