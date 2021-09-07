Cameroon: Back-to-School - Classes Begin in Earnest

Pupils and students nationwide have gone back to their various classrooms for the 2021/2022 academic year.

It is that time of the year when all roads are leading to various school premises nationwide. It is the start of the 2021/2022 academic year. Yesterday, September 6, 2021, schools reopened after a long break. This could be seen from the bustling observed along the streets in various towns in the country. In Yaounde, the population witnessed unusual traffic congestion as parents struggled to take their children to school before the start of class at 7:30 a.m.

From all indications, school authorities as well as parents did not leave any stone unturned to ensure a smooth start to the school year. As early as 6:00 am, some school administrations were seen in their various offices ready to receive pupils and students for the start of classes. It was an emotional moment for nursery school pupils who found it difficult to part ways with their parents. Wailing characterised this moment. Such kids finally joined their mates in singing after being cajoled by parents and teachers. Those in secondary schools immediately began classes depending on the timetable which had been put in place.

With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, school authorities have taken stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus within school communities. Besides the numerous wash-hand buckets and the spacing of sitting positions in classrooms, efforts are being made to ensure pupils wear their face mask. While launching the school year, the Minister of Secondary Education, Nalova Lyonga has called on school communities to respect the "Clean School" operation which aims to improve the school environment and the attitudes of learners. This too will help curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister of Basic Education, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa has placed the school year under the regularity of programmes, behaviours and increased control to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.