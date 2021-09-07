Africa: What You Need to Know About African Men's Volleyball Championship

After a successful Afrobasket 2021 which concluded Sunday, September 5, all eyes turn to the Men's African Volleyball Championship which started on Tuesday, September 7.

Kigali is the first city in the East African region to ever host the continental tournament and the second to host the same tournament for women since Kenya in 2015.

The African Volleyball Confederation (CAVB) announced that participating teams have been reduced to 16 after Guinea Conakry pulled out due to the Coup that took place in the country.

This is the fifth time that the championship has been held in the sub-Saharan countries after Code d'Ivoire (1989), Nigeria (2001 and 1997) and South Africa in 2007.

Paulo de Tarso out to make history with Rwanda

Rwanda is not new in the CAVB African Nations Championship but they have been struggling to impress during their previous appearances.

It was under Kenyan head coach Paul Bitok that the national teams managed to achieve good positions in the tournament. They finished fifth in 2015 and sixth in 2017.

With new head coach Paulo de Tarso, they now look forward to making history and win their first ever continental silverware before their home fans.

Tunisia out to defend the title

Tunisia are holders of the 10th Men's African Volleyball Championship which they won on their home soil in 2017 after beating Cameroon 3-2 in Tunis.

The defending champions are the most decorated team in Africa with 10 titles, having won it in 2003, 1999, 1997, 1995, 1987, 1979, 1971, 1967 and 2017.

They are now in Kigali looking to retain the 2021 title and add it to their trophy cabinet.

However, they will need to overcome stiff competition from Egypt, Cameroon and hosts Rwanda who position themselves as the North African team's potential challengers for the title in Kigali.

This is the third international volleyball competition that Rwanda is hosting in the last two years after the Beach Volleyball World Tour Star One in 2019 and the Beach Volleyball World Tour Star Two last month.

Both competitions were held on the shores of Lake Kivu in Rubavu District, Western Province.

Covid-19 guidelines

All 16 teams will be playing at the Kigali Arena and volleyball lovers will be allowed to follow the game under covid-19 guidelines.

To hold a safe and successful showpiece, several protocols have been employed to prevent risks of contracting or spreading the Covid-19 virus.

The teams are currently staying in a protective bubble at respective hotels in Kigali and everyone inside the bubble takes a PCR test every four days. This is the protocol that teams will abide by until the end of the competition.

Meanwhile, fans who will be permitted inside the Kigali Arena will need to present a Covid-19 negative test.

The Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) announced that Covid-19 tests will be part of ticket prices. Tickets are already on sale at Rwf10,000, Rwf7,000 and Rwf5,000.

