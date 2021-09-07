Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Three patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Northern Red Sea and Central Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from the Quarantine Center in Afabet, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, four patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central Region have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 60 and 69 years old patients in the Central Region have passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,605 while the number of deaths increased to 40.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,651.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

07 September 2021