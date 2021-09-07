South Africa: Justice and Constitutional Development Informs Public On It System Challenges Affecting Its Offices and Courts Countrywide

7 September 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

IT System challenges affecting Department of Justice and Constitutional Development offices and courts countrywide

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DOJ&CD) wishes to inform the public that it is experiencing challenges with the IT system which have affected services at all DoJ&CD offices and courts around the country.

The Information Systems Management (ISM) section of the Department is assessing the extent of the problem to come up with solutions to bring the system back online.

All network-based justice services will remain offline while the diagnostic work continues. The team of experts is working around the clock to resolve the problem and get the systems working.

The Department extends sincere apologies to all clients for any inconvenience caused. It is confident that the affected services will be recovered in the next few days.

