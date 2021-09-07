South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges Western Cape Citizens to Use Water Sparingly

press release

The Western Cape Water and Sanitation Department is urging citizens to conserve water. The call comes amid the beginning. of the Spring season. In particular, the spring and summer seasons result in significant water consumption indoors and outdoors, says Sputnik Ratau, a spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS). "In addition to this climate change increases temperatures, causing water to evaporate more quickly, resulting in more atmospheric water vapour" says Ratau.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's (DWS) hydrological report of yesterday 06 September 2021 indicates stable dam storages throughout the Western Cape province. The Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS), which supplies water to Cape Town and the surrounding areas, is stable at 101,82% compared with 101,76% last week.

On individual dams the only dams that have increased by over 5% are Ceres and Roode Elsberg Dams. Due to below average rainfall in the last 5 years, the Gouritz River Catchment is still a concern with regards some dams.. Ratau states that it will take significant rainfall over an extended period to fill these dams.

People are urged not to excessively use water to cool themselves from scorching weather conditions as this wastes water and can put pressure on the systems.