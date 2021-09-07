South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Kicks Off National Book Week in Oudtshoorn

press release

Yesterday, I visited Laerskool Laurus in Oudtshoorn to kick off National Book Week by spending some time reading with Foundation Phase learners. National Book Week is celebrated in September each year, aimed at encouraging all South Africans to value reading at all ages. It runs from 6 to 12 September in 2021.

Reading - particularly in the foundation phase - is a strategic priority for the WCED. The ability to read and write is the foundation on which all further learning is based, and the ability to read for meaning and pleasure is without a doubt the most important skill that children can learn in primary school.

I urge all parents to encourage their children to read from an early age. A love of reading is the greatest gift you can give them! And if you need something for them to read, the WCED's Virtual Library has a range of eBooks in different languages to get you started: https://wcedeportal.co.za/eresource/121686

I also had the opportunity to tour the school grounds and meet with parents, and learn more about what makes the school unique and special.

I was very impressed by the attitude and dedication of the staff and parents of Laerskool Laurus. Previously known as Laerskool Oudtshoorn-Noord, it has been transformed from being a school with dwindling enrolment and sub-par facilities into an excellent example of a quality school. Rather than just accept the circumstances of the school, the community has taken ownership of it and invested their time, skills and resources into improving the buildings and teaching at the school.

I have said it many times before and will say it again: a school where the staff, led by a dedicated principal, works in partnership with a School Governing Body that takes pride in their school will go from strength to strength.

It is a winning combination, and the commitment and involvement of parents and staff in both the school and the community is clear for all to see. I look forward to seeing many more innovations and achievements from them in the future.