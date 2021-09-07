South Africa: Government Consult Political Parties and Religious Sector On Developments in Covid-19 Response

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa today, 07 September 2021, chaired meetings of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) and the President's Coordinating Council to deliberate on developments in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings reflected on the rate of COVID-19 infections and vaccination, and assessed the COVID-19 prevention measures in force under Adjusted Level 3 of the national state of disaster.

The NCCC agreed that government will in the coming days hold consultations with political parties and the religious sector on the observance of safety measures.

Following these discussions, the President will address the nation on the way forward to achieve population immunity through vaccination, to continue the protection of lives and livelihoods, and the conditions that would apply to a relaxation of regulations and directions linked to the national state of disaster.