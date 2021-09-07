Malawi: Boy Arrested for Mysteriously Being Found Naked in Soldier's House

7 September 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody an 18-year-old boy for being found naked inside a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier's house which was carefully locked.

Public Relations Officer for Kawale Police Mabvuto Phiri, confirmed the development.

The soldier who works at Kamuzu Barracks went to bed very early in his house at Kawale and had all outlets of his house carefully locked on Sunday. But during the night, he heard strange noise indicating that something had entered his house.

When he went to check, he found the boy whose name is Thomas Banda naked. The soldier was amazed because the house had not been broken into and all outlets were still locked.

When he quizzed the boy on how he had gained entry into the house, he could not utter a word. That is when he dragged him to Kawale Police.

Police say Banda will answer charges of trespassing. He hails from Ganya Village, Traditional Authority Ganya in Ntcheu District.

