Namibia: Community Group Helps Fire Victims

7 September 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

A family of more than 10 from Omusimboti village in the Oshana region has been sleeping in an open space after their homestead was completely gutted by fire.

They have lost all their basic belongings, which included their shelter, food and clothing and as a result have been struggling to make ends meet.

Ondelekelama community group on Saturday donated essential household items to the victims.

According to the owner of the house, Agripine Nambambi, a child who was playing with fire matches caused the fire.

"We thank the Almighty God that no injuries or deaths occurred when the house was burning. Property can always be replaced along the way, but lives are irreplaceable," she said.

Nambambi said that the little they have received will surely go a long way to assist them.

She expressed sincere gratitude for the kind gesture shown to her by the Ondelekelama community group.

A member of the Ondelekelama group, Martha Iikela said they have decided to provide the victims with a new shelter, maize, mahangu and beans, different kind of clothes, as well as blankets and mattresses, to sustain them in the long run.

"After we received the sad news, we could not wait any longer, we started contributing money and buy what is mostly needed, especially food," she said.

Ondelekelama group also pleaded for assistance from the community to feed the victims with the little they have.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X