Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Free Mobile Clinic Benefits Hundreds

CLOSE to 2 000 people, including the elderly, from Sanyati district benefited from a free mobile clinic outreach organised by the Zanu PF Kadoma district leadership over the weekend.

The free mobile clinic was an initiative aimed at awarding locals free access to health and counselling services, as part of a campaign to get the party five million votes for the 2023 harmonised elections.

Speaking during the outreach programme at Patchway and Chakari clinics, Zanu PF Kadoma District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairman, Cde Langton Mabhanga, said the free mobile clinic initiative was well-received by youths and women.

"People have described this initiative as a modern approach of engaging grassroots beyond and outside electioneering," he said.

"The people applauded President Emmerson Mnangagwa for inculcating new and modern political mobilisation approaches that are development focused.

"The programme also raised awareness on the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme and highlighted the Zanu PF-led Government's policies and achievements."

Ten medical doctors under a volunteer group, Young Achievers, were part of the team that visited Blackmore Vale resettlement scheme in Chakari Constituency where hundreds of people got access to medical attention on various ailments.

Cde Mabhanga said DCCs will foster unity and encourage hard work in support of President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of an upper middle income society and the National Development Strategy 1.

"This should be emulated by all public and private sectors," he said. "We will ensure that youths, women and people with disabilities are not left behind. We will ensure that they are not marginalised.

"The private sector should come on board to support the 'Five-Million Health Outreach Programme' with pharmaceuticals to assist the aged and poor, as this is a pro-poor programme that seeks to heed President Mnangagwa's clarion call of leaving no one behind."

Area legislator Cde Oliver Nkani praised the initiative, saying it will improve the peoples' health while also demonstrating to the people that Zanu PF cares for them.

Sanyati district medical officer, Dr Nobert Munosiyei, applauded Zanu PF for the timely intervention, which ensures access to health services by everyone, including areas away from the cities and towns.

The majority of the people that benefited from the programme were those above 55 years.Some of the ailments that were attended to are diabetes, hypertension and peptic ulcer.