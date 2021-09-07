Zimbabwe/Ethiopia: Loga Makes Two Changes for Ethiopia Tie

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic has made two changes to his squad ahead of the crunch 2020 World Cup football qualifier against Ethiopia at the Bahir Dar Stadium this afternoon.

The match kicks-off at 3pm local time.

The Croat is looking at an improved performance after the Warriors were held to a goalless draw by South Africa at home last Friday.

And he has dropped winger Kuda Mahachi, bringing in Perfect Chikwende while Terrence Dzvukamanja will start as a centre-forward in place of the injured Tino Kadewere.

Loga has also sought to stick to his prefered 4-4-2 formation with Talbert Shumba in goals while Alec Mudimu and Onismor Bhasera at the heart of defence while Devine Lunga and Takudzwa Chimwemwe occupy the wing-backs.

Marshal Munetsi and Thabani Kamusoko form a two-man defensive shield with Chikwende and captain Knowledge Musona on the flanks.

Khama Billiat has once again been given the Number 10 role with Dzvukamanja the target man.

Warriors First 11

Talbert Shumba

Gilroy Chimwemwe

Alec Mudimu

Devine Lunga

Onismor Bhasera

Thabani Kamusoko

Marshal Munetsi

Perfect Chikwende

Knowledge Musona

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Khama Billiat

Formation: 4-4-2