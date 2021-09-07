Namibia: Unam Donates Big to Fight Covid-19

To contribute towards the national efforts of combating the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Namibia (Unam) has donated clinical items valued at over N$2 million to the health ministry yesterday.

The Unam Phoenix NamVacc Project is a long-standing collaboration between Unam and Cardiff University in Wales that has supported both Unam and the ministry of health in various ways.

The consignment includes injection packs for 90 000 Namibians, consumables for staff protection during the ministry of health's campaign, including PPE, fridge thermometers, laptops, stationery, and printing equipment.

The university has also donated consumables for staff protection for the ministry's correctional services vaccination exercise with a donation of soaps and sanitisers and travel costs for health promotion activities in northern Namibia.

This funding forms part of numerous donations to Unam from Wales through the Phoenix Project, which equals N$166 900 000.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Unam vice-chancellor Kenneth Matengu said part of this grant will see the construction of oxygen concentrators in hospitals identified by the ministry of health. "This significant contribution will go a long way in addressing the plight of Namibians, and, where possible, assistance to neighbouring countries who may be in need. No one is safe until all of us are safe," he said.

With the vision to transition from being solely a teaching-based university, Matengu said they are driven to be a sustainable international hub of excellence in higher education, training, research, and innovation before the end of the next decade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This new vision and our mission is what has compelled and persuaded us to be at the forefront assisting government efforts to deal with national challenges," he said.

In his remarks, the health minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula said the donation contributes to the provision of improved healthcare services with the Covid-19 pandemic and generally for the strengthening of the existing programmes.

"We continue to count on our academic institutions, especially tertiary education institutions, to find practical solutions to the challenges facing our country," he said.

The minister further urged universities to challenge and mould young minds to be innovative to find solutions, including finding the best ways to help the country and the world overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. -ashikololo@nepc.com.na