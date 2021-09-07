Togo/Namibia: Long Way to Go but Togo Win Was Vital - Pundits ... As Warriors Intensify World Cup March

Brave Warriors 1-0 win against Togo on Sunday, coupled with last Thursday's one-all draw against Congo-Brazzaville, has provided Namibia with much-needed momentum in their ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, but more work still lays ahead for the Warriors, local football pundits believe.

With Togo having lost away to Senegal earlier last week and Namibia having squandered a lead to draw at home to Congo-Brazzaville at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, both teams were desperate for a positive result going into Sunday's clash.

But it was a spectacular 53rd minute bicycle kick from striker Elmo Kambindu that proved to be the difference on the day.

Sunday's win over the Sparrowhawks of Togo at Stade de Kégué in Lomé moved the Brave Warriors top of Group H on four points, one point ahead of Senegal who are away to Congo in Brazzaville today. Congo currently sits third with one point and Togo remains bottom with no point.

Local football pundit and Orlando Pirates head coach Woody Jacobs said the win against Togo was massive and of vital importance, saying the fact that the Warriors won away from home makes all the difference.

"For me, that was a massive win for the boys and the country at large, especially given the fact that Togo is a much bigger team compared to Namibia in terms of international status. We have not been able to win outside the country for a very long time now, so it's a great step going forward. This shows that we, as a nation, are on the right track," said Jacobs.

He, however, stressed that more work still lays ahead for Namibia but if the current momentum is maintained, the World Cup remains a reality.

"Although it's still too early to say, I believe the win has put Namibia in a good position and if we can continue to give a good account of ourselves in the coming matches, it will put us in a favourable position to hopefully qualify for the World Cup," he added.

Renowned football analyst Isack Hamata concurred with Jacobs, saying the win was of paramount significance and they should now strive to build on the good grounds gained.

"It's was a great win I must say, especially when one looks at the team that we played against. If we continue using the right tactics and right approach, I am sure our chances to advance to the next round will be easier going forward. I believe that if the right decisions are made depending on the opponents, we can make it," said Hamata.

Namibia is set to visit Senegal on 6 October before hosting them at the Orlando Stadium on 10 October, and then again Congo-Brazzaville on 11 November before closing off their group matches with a home clash against Togo in 14 November.

The 10 group winners progress to the third round, which will decide the five countries to represent Africa in Qatar next year.