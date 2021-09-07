Namibia: Covid-19 Regulations Amended to Allow Longer Alcohol Trading Hours

MINISTER of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula amended some Covid-19 health regulations on Monday.

The amendments allow extended hours for the sale of alcohol.

Liquor stores are now permitted to sell alcohol from Monday to Friday between 09h00 and 18h00, and on Saturday between 09h00 and 13h00.

Onsite alcohol consumption at restaurants and clubs is now allowed from Monday to Saturday from 09h00 to 21h00.

Under the amended regulations, shebeens may sell alcohol on site from Monday to Saturday from 09h00 to 21h00.

According to the new amendments, shebeen operators are required to provide hand-washing or sanitising facilities.

Operators are also required to ensure the observation of social distancing and mask wearing of patrons at all times.

Casinos and gambling houses are also permitted to operate henceforth.