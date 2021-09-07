Namibia: Eagles Go 2-0 Up

THE Namibian Eagles notched up another comfortable victory against the Free State Knights on Sunday to go 2-0 ahead in their T20 series in Bloemfontein.

The Eagles scored 178 for six wickets off their 20 overs and then restricted the Knights to 131 all out to comfortably win the match by 47 runs.

In Namibia's innings, Stephan Baard was out for a golden duck, caught and bowled by Patrick Botha, but Zane Green and Craig Williams soon stabilised the innings.

Green added 23 off only 12 runs, including one six and three fours, while Williams took centre stage with a fine knock.

He was eventually out for 66 which came off 57 balls (8x4) before being dismissed by Patrick Kruger.

Further down the order JJ Smit added 31 off 23 balls (1x6, 2x4), while Pikky Ya France added 11 not out as Namibia reached a competitive total of 178 off their 20 overs.

For the Knights, Alfred Nothoa took two wickets for 36 runs, while Michael Bondisio took 2/42.

The Knights chased the target from the start, but none of their batsmen could go on to build big scores, as Namibia's bowlers made regular breakthroughs.

Jan Frylinck dismissed Patrick Kruger for 21 off 15 balls (3x4), before Karl Birkenstock took over with a brilliant bowling display.

He ripped through the Knights' batting order, taking five wickets for 31 runs, to stop any hopes of a comeback.

Rilee Rossouw top-scored with 38, but he received little support as the whole side crashed to 131 all out.

Besides Birkenstock, JJ Smit also shone with the ball, taking two wickets for 26 runs, while Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck each took one wicket.

The two sides will play their third T20 match at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.