Namibia: Caretaker Accused of Abusing Minors Released

A 26-year-old woman, accused of assaulting two minor children in her care in the Oshikoto region, has been released from custody on warning.

Hileni Ndahekelekwa Simon was warned to appear in court again next year on 20 January, following her appearance in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court yesterday.

She is facing a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and child abuse.

Magistrate Alice Gawanas extended Simon's warning on condition she does not contact the victim or their guardian directly or indirectly.

She was further warned to relocate from Onakahama, where the victims reside, with immediate effect.

Simon, whose rights were explained to her, told the court she will conduct her own defence.

Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said Simon was arrested on Saturday but was charged and released, and warned to appear in court on Monday because she has a four-month-old baby.

She allegedly assaulted the minor children, who also suffered burn wounds.

Simon is also accused of denying the children medical treatment by keeping them at home.

Following a tip-off, the children's parents were traced immediately, and the victims were taken to the hospital.

The alleged incident happened on 28 August.

Police investigations into the matter continue.