Namibia: Funky Lab Makes Way for Molly's

WHAT used to be known as Funky Lab is no more.

The old hang-out spot adored by many has been revamped and is now Molly's Beerhouse, Bar and Restaurant.

Located on Independence Avenue in Windhoek, Molly's is toned down from the loud and vibrant Funky Lab, the founder and chief executive officer of the Funky Lab company, Thomas Nakashole, says.

"Whether you want to enjoy a warm family meal from our mouth-watering menu, or listen to some smooth tunes while having an ice-cold beverage and engaging in some casual friendly conversations, we have you covered. Introverts, don't you worry. We have private booths for those of you who may prefer to keep to yourselves. There is also a coffee shop and pool table," he says.

Nakashole says Funky Lab had to close due to economic conditions.

"The company has lost about N$8 million in revenue, and staff had to be retrenched. Molly's represents a more toned-down atmosphere and focuses on being a beerhouse and restaurant. Molly is better suited for the time we are in now. It differs a lot from Funky Lab. Funky Lab was a club, while Molly's is a beerhouse and restaurant," Nakashole says.

Nakashole says Molly's' inclusiveness and uniqueness is seen and felt in the establishment's atmosphere immediately.

"We are located in the heart of the city, with an atmosphere that gives you that home-away-from-home experience. Our establishment is a place for all. We are bringing a new vibe. A new scene," he says.

Nakashole says the restaurant has new faces and talent.

"All staff at Molly's are new - from the management to the cleaners. Molly's currently employs 28 people," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nakashole says the venue is unique with exotic flavours.

Clients can choose from steaks, ribs, wings, pizzas, seafood platters and burgers.

"Our menu captivates both the eyes and the heart. Each bite is carefully prepared with attention to detail and with fresh produce. Just one bite is all you need to be hooked. And the best part is that you receive five-star quality meals at affordable prices," he says.

Nakashole says Molly's has three qualified chefs with about 12 years' experience in the hospitality and food industry.

"All chefs also have managerial experience. Our head chef, Johanna Augula, ensures that all meals are of five-star quality. We are working on a lot of projects that will change the entertainment, nightlife and hospitality industry in Namibia.

"We have a small surprise at the end of the year for our loyal supporters, and we are looking forward to it," Nakashole says.