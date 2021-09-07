Namibia: Chiefs Lobby Swapo Over Genocide Deal

Traditional chiefs will meet Swapo members of parliament ahead of the tabling of the genocide joint declaration in the National Assembly (NA) today in an effort to get the supposed agreement rejected.

Chief Manasse Zeraeua yesterday told The Namibian he, along with the Maharero, Kambazembi, Mureti and Zeraeua royal houses, as well as the Nama Genocide Development Trust, have been lobbying political parties and intend to meet Swapo parliamentarians, as they continue their campaign against the agreement.

The Namibian and German governments provisionally initialled a joint draft declaration detailing Germany's offer of 1,1 billion euros (around N$18,6 billion), to be paid over 30 years in the form of grants for projects.

This agreement, the chiefs are saying, is an insult, considering the amount paid to Jews as reparation after the Holocaust.

Zeraeua said they have been meeting and trying to lobby political parties to ensure that the NA does not ratify the declaration.

"We have quite a number of political parties who we think are friendly to our cause," he said.

Several opposition parties have expressed discontent with the joint declaration and have said they would not let it be "bulldozed" through.

Zeraeua also dismissed any sentiments claiming the Nama and Ovaherero chiefs are greedy, arguing they could have accepted the agreement, but "we are working in the interest of our people".

The group of Ovaherero and Nama leaders yesterday submitted 11 recommendations for the government and members of parliament to deliberate on in the NA today.

The group says the agreement should be debated thoroughly in parliament and members should engage in a serious and dignified debate regarding "this painful matter".

They further urge all members of parliament to be ready to do justice to the matter for the benefit of descendants of the victims of the 1904 to 1908 Ovaherero and Nama genocide and the Namibian nation.

The affected group says the negotiated deal is skewed and favours the German government as opposed to benefiting affected communities.

"We therefore recommend that after examining and thoroughly debating this most important issue, our parliament must note and refer this agreement back to the technical committee so that it can be renegotiated properly with the new German government," they say.

The group recommends that the Namibian government put the issue on hold due to its importance, sensitivity and because descendants of the genocide victims are still experiencing intergenerational trauma without any atonement and justice extended to them.

The group's leaders say the Namibian government should revisit the way it handled the negotiation process and use accepted international negotiation models. They are also demanding the reappointment of Namibia's special envoy and that the government reconstitute the negotiation structure in consultation with descendants of the genocide victims.

They are calling for the issue of a "Genocide Day" to be finalised speedily and say 28 May should be declared a national holiday for this purpose.

They also recommend that the NA resolve, recommend and direct that the Namibian school curriculum be revised to incorporate heroes and heroines of the genocide, such as Samuel Maherero, Kahimemua Nguvauva, Kambahahiza Kavikunua and Hendrik Witbooi.