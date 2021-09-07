Namibia: 'We Didn't Fight Apartheid to Be Poor'

SWAPO information secretary Hilma Nicanor yesterday said the party's prominent leaders, members, their families and friends should not be ashamed of engaging in business ventures as they are all equally Namibian.

She said there are no laws prohibiting Swapo sympathisers and leaders' family and friends from pursuing economic prosperity.

Nicanor said this in response to claims that Swapo members or individuals close to the party are favoured for government tenders and contracts.

She said Swapo members, including those occupying public office and positions of influence, should therefore be allowed to engage in business ventures of their choice for their own prosperity.

This because their party fought "against the laws that are discriminating on the basis of your political affiliation".

She said one of the reasons Swapo fought colonial oppression was to establish Namibia on the foundations of democracy, thereby expanding and spreading the opportunities for growth and prosperity to be enjoyed by all Namibians - most specifically those from the previously disadvantaged sections of the population.

"This is what we have fought for ... As Namibians who fought for the liberation of this country, we will continue to pursue our democratic right to engage in non-corrupt and legitimate economic activities," she said.

Nicanor said the party has therefore noted that Swapo's business people have been targeted by "anti-Swapo elements", accusing them of corruption.

This trend, Nicanor said, should be rejected as a mere falsehood and character assassination.

She made reference to an article in The Namibian last week which revealed that at least eight business people with close ties to the ruling party have been selected to partner with the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (Namcor) under its new venture to build service stations across the country.

The individuals listed included former Namibia University of Science and Technology vice chancellor Tjama Tjivikua, businessman Peter 'Kanu' Amadhila, former footballer-turned-oil dealer Dan-Boy Njadila, and Roads Authority senior engineer Lazarus Kunugab.

Other partners include Ashipala Uushona, Arno Diberti, Vinod Kumar, and Craig Thompson.

Nicanor said the above-mentioned business people's proximity to Swapo was irrelevant to their dealings with Namcor.

She said the fact that the businesses of some prominent Swapo members are thriving does not mean they achieved this through dubious means.

"There are those who insinuate that any Swapo member or affiliate who engages in a business venture does so due to having gained some sort of political leverage. These are pure lies that are used to target spouses, children and the relatives of political leaders and/or members," she said.

'NOT CORRUPT'

While defending party members' business ventures, Nicanor reiterated that Swapo was not a corrupt party.

Those insinuating that Swapo members and their families are favoured in business dealings are jealous of Swapo's success in liberating Namibia from the yoke of apartheid and colonial oppression, she said.

She added that "lifelong reactionaries", who are masquerading as neo-revolutionaries, are therefore trying to use the phenomenon of corruption as a tactic to tarnish Swapo's prestige.

She said those claiming Swapo members were corrupt or are allocated tenders based on their political affiliation should approach the relevant institutions with evidence of such.

"If there is corruption, we have institutions in this country. You can go and make a case there. What we are saying is that it is unfair and unconstitutional to want to discriminate against some people, whereas our Constitution provides for all of us to be equal before the law," she said.

Despite the party and some of its prominent members being linked to corruption, Nicanor said Swapo still remains relevant in the eyes of its voters.

The fact that Swapo still occupied more than 30 seats in the National Assembly and the majority of seats at regional councils and local authorities was evidence that Swapo remains a popular and successful party all over Namibia, Nicanor said.