Namibia: Hospitalised Woman's Plight for Oxygen Machine

7 September 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Hileni Nembwaya

BERNADETTE Kanambungu has been hospitalised with Covid-19 since 27 May and is in desperate need of an oxygen concentrator so she can go home to her six children.

Kanambungu says she has recovered from Covid-19, even though she still needs to be kept on an oxygen concentrator to help her breathe.

Kanambungu has received a discharge letter from the Walvis Bay State Hospital, but cannot leave the hospital premises without an oxygen concentrator.

She fears dying due to a lack of oxygen, she says.

"I am happy that I survived Covid-19 even though I'm still in pain. I have been in hospital for about four months, and I still cannot breathe on my own.

"I feel better and I'm able to do a lot on my own without being assisted. My only challenge is oxygen ... and I do not have the money to buy that machine," she says.

Kanambungu (46) is the single mother of six children and was employed as a casual worker at NamPost at Walvis Bay, but lost he employment when her condition deteriorated.

"I want to go home. I miss my children and my relatives. I am tired of this place. My children are suffering and they have no one to look after them. I am appealing to anyone out there to assist me with an oxygen concentrator, and anyone who is able to do something for my children," she says.

According to the hospital's acting senior medical officer, Augustu Gawab, Kanambungu has recovered from Covid-19, but has been left with residual lung damage that compromises her respiratory function.

"As a result, she sometimes needs to use oxygen to assist her with breathing," Gawab says.

