Namibia: Police Witnesses Say Man Admitted House Robbery

ONE of the men charged with committing a fatal house robbery at Walvis Bay five years ago admitted after his arrest that he had been involved in the crime, two police officers testified in the Windhoek High Court yesterday.

The admissions about his involvement in the armed robbery during which Walvis Bay businessman Hans-Jörg Möller was fatally injured were made by Panduleni Gotlieb after he had been found with a pistol and ammunition in a bus at a police roadblock between Omuthiya and Ondangwa on 17 June 2016, detective warrant officers Ndilyowike Josef and Frans Nakangombe testified before judge Dinnah Usiku.

They recounted that a pistol with a full magazine was found under the seat where Gotlieb sat in the bus. In one of Gotlieb's trouser pockets, a diamond earring was found, and he also had two wallets with him, the two detectives said.

They added that in a bag which was on the bus, and which the bus driver and Gotlieb identified as his, more 9 mm calibre bullets, a screwdriver and a tyre lever were found.

Gotlieb was arrested in connection with the possession of the pistol and ammunition, and during questioning at the Ondangwa Police Station he admitted he had been involved in a robbery at a house at Walvis Bay and that he had shot someone during the robbery, the police officers testified.

Gotlieb (35) and four co-accused - David Tashiya (34), David Shekundja (40), Elly Ndapuka Hinaivali (35) and Malakia Shiweda (33) - are being prosecuted on charges of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking and robbery with aggravating circumstances, conspiring to commit housebreaking and armed robbery, and the possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence.

All of the charges are linked to a burglary and armed robbery during which Möller was shot in the abdomen in his family's house at Walvis Bay during the night of 16 to 17 June 2016.

He died in a hospital a day after the robbery.

Möller's wife, Carol-Ann Möller, was assaulted and injured during the incident.

Testifying after the start of the trial in August this year, she identified all five of the accused, who are denying guilt on all charges, as having been part of the gang of men who she said broke into her family's house and robbed her and her husband.

She also told the court her husband was shot by Gotlieb when he tried to stop Tashiya and Shekundja, who were assaulting her by repeatedly punching her in the face and over her body, while threatening to kill her.

Shekundja carried a long screwdriver with him during the incident, while Tashiya had an oblong object with him, she said.

Josef said when Gotlieb was questioned following his arrest, he narrated that on 16 June 2016 he had received a call from one David, who told him he was at Walvis Bay with one Tashiya and that he wanted Gotlieb to travel to the town, where there was "a tender to be executed".

That was a reference to a crime they planned to commit, Josef said.

He continued that according to Gotlieb, David and Tashiya told him there was a house at Walvis Bay where someone had a large amount of money.

Gotlieb recounted that he then travelled to Walvis Bay, where he met David, Tashiya and two other men whom he did not know, Josef said.

Also according to Gotlieb, he was part of a group that got into the house which they targeted, and in the process of carrying out their plan he fired a shot at someone in the dark, Josef told the judge.

He said Gotlieb further told the police the pistol found under his seat in the bus was the same firearm he had used during the house robbery.

Gotlieb is denying that he made any admissions to the police, his defence lawyer, Tjingairi Kaurivi, told the witnesses.

He is also denying that he was in contact with anybody about a "tender" at Walvis Bay, or had been in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and is saying he was in Windhoek when the crime was committed at the coastal town, Kaurivi said.

The trial is continuing.