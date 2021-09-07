Namibia: Genocide - 'We Are Prepared to Sacrifice Our Lives'

THE Ovaherero and Nama leaders say they are ready to sacrifice their lives in the same way their forefathers did if they do not get a comprehensive reparations package for the1904-08 genocide.

The above was stated in a statement signed by both the chairpersons of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority Transitional Committee and the Nama Traditional Leaders Association, Mutjinde Katjiua and Gaob Johannes Isaack.

"We shall fight for a comprehensive reparations package for all Nama and Ovaherero peoples in Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, and the rest of the world. This fight shall take many innovative dimensions. In fact, we are prepared to sacrifice our lives in the same way our forbearers sacrificed their lives. We know where our land is and how it was brutally taken," the traditional authorities note.

Prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila is expected to table the recently concluded genocide deal Namibia had with Germany, with Germany expected to apologise for the genocide, offering roughly N$18 billion for development and reconstruction.

However, the traditional authorities say they reject the offer, and they reject any negotiations which exclude the principles of the resolution adopted by the National Assembly on 26 October 2006, which stated that the affected communities should directly negotiate with the German government.

The traditional leaders stress that the tortures, rapes, barbaric killings and subsequent trade in human remains, the destruction of families and community structures, the consequent systemic intergenerational poverty, and the ongoing psychological trauma cannot ever be rectified, but comprehensive compensation must be applied to address permanent damage.