Namibia: Oranjemund Mayoral Fund Makes Young Athlete's Dream Come True

The Mayor of Oranjemund, His Worship Elias Kasemba announced on 6 September, that the Oranjemund Town Council sponsored N$10,000 through the Mayoral Relief Fund, to a local school athlete, Magano Naseb.

Magano has been selected by the Namibia School Sport Union to serve in the national U/15 team to participate at the upcoming World Sport Games 2021 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Kasemba said in order to make fund sustainable, they are looking forward to establishing strategic alliances with stakeholders in the development and upliftment of disadvantaged persons, schools and organizations through financial or other support.

"We are focusing on health, education and the social well-being of the residents of Organjemund within the precincts of Oranjemund," he said.

Magano's parents, Reinhard Naseb and Elizabeth Nases expressed gratitude to the Council for the financial assistance and support and they further thanked the community of Oranjemund and everyone for all the support throughout this journey.

The fund is the social responsibility arm of the Oranjemund Town Council that was recently established with the aim to support and to ensure added value to the lives of the community in Oranjemund.