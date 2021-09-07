Namibia: Fisheries Agency Warns Against Pilchard Harvesting

DESPITE reports of pilchards being caught as bycatch, especially by horse mackerel vessels, the Fisheries Observer Agency (FOA) has warned against the harvesting of this species.

In a strong-worded letter to the fishing industry, the agency's operations manager, Victoria Erasmus, warned that a penalty would be charged for sardines being caught as bycatch.

"Observers will be vigilant to avert the dumping of unwanted catches, and equally advise captains to move away from areas with potential or reported high catches of sardine (pilchard)," Erasmus wrote.

The harvesting of pilchards is currently not permitted as a moratorium is still in place on the catching of the species.

The moratorium came to an end at the end of last year.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources will, however, send its research team out in October to establish whether the pilchard stock has recovered.

Although vessels have on numerous occasions reported coming across large schools of pilchards in catches in waters beyond a depth of 200m isobath, Erasmus, who is also a researcher, said this does not mean the species has recovered.

"Sardine recovery is a far-fetched possibility, and requires everybody pulling in the same direction. The industry has a huge responsibility in managing these resources, and it's not limited to maximum removal, but also involves cooperation and self-policing," she said.

Namibia first imposed a moratorium on pilchards in 2002.

The species has been under pressure since 1969 after extensive fishing and unfavourable environmental conditions.

There are currently no pilchard rights holders.

This has put tremendous pressure on the canning industry and threatens job losses.

The only canning factory in the country, Etosha Fishing, has in the past three years been importing pilchards from Morocco to sustain jobs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Graca D'Almeida, the director of resource management in the fisheries ministry, says no survey has been done in the past three years.

Matti Amukwa, the chairperson of the Confederation of Namibian Fishing Associations, believes vessels that landed pilchards targeted the species intentionally.

"What is important is that whatever is caught as a bycatch needs to be landed," he says.

According to him, the fisheries ministry needs to furnish the industry with information on the current status of the species.

Amukwa wants to know why the survey was not done in the three years that the moratorium was in place.

"Each and every year, they should have done research to compare. If they are going out now, how are they going to compare if the fish has recovered? I don't know if what they will find now will be a true reflection for the ministry to make a decision on whether to allocate rights," he says.

The Namibian last week reported that scientists do not believe the pilchard resource has recovered.

They are proposing that the ministry study the status and breeding success of seabirds, which are pilchard predators.