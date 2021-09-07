Zimbabwe: ED Relaxes Lockdown Measures

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Harare.
7 September 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has relaxed lockdown measures while downgrading the lockdown level from four to two with a review in two weeks time.

In a televised address, Mnangagwa allowed the following measures:

Public gatherings have been allowed for not more than 100 people.

Curfew hours have been adjusted to between 10 PM and 5.30 AM, while businesses are now allowed to operate from 8 AM up to 7 PM.

Intercity has also been allowed with strict COVID-19 protocols to be followed. Restaurants and bars within hotels and lodges to open between 8 AM and 10 PM.

Bars and restaurants can open till 10pm. Nightclubs to remain closed. Bottle sores have also been allowed to open between 1000 and 1600hrs while decongestion of offices shall be at 50%

Mnangagwa also allowed the resumption of low-risk sports which will resume from 0800 to 1600. However, high and medium-risk sporting activities must seek approval.

Lastly, persons entering the country should present a COVID-19 test valid less than 48 hrs.

