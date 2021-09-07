Namibia: Nossobville Residents Bemoan Constituency Issues

RESIDENTS of Nossobville at Gobabis are disgruntled about falling under the Kalahari constituency, of which the office is about 52km from the town at the settlement of Ben-Hur.

Nossobville resident and community activist Alvelino Finnies says the community of 7 000 people is situated about 2km from Gobabis, and residents would therefore prefer to be managed by the Gobabis constituency.

"The problem is that when we have constituency issues, we have to travel the 52km to Ben-Hur, and most community members are unemployed and poor, and depend on their pensions. They cannot afford the N$160 taxi fare to Ben-Hur," he says.

Finnies says for this reason community members cannot access financial support for income-generating projects from the constituency office.

He says he has brought the issue to the attention of Omaheke governor Pio Nganate and regional council chairperson Ignatius Kariseb.

"The governor told us there were not enough people in Kalahari, which is why we are bundled into that constituency," he says.

Nganate says he is aware of the situation, but cannot intervene, since rectifying the issue is the responsibility of the Delimitation Commission - a body mandated to partition the country into regions and constituencies.

According to the executive director of the Institute for Public Policy Research, Graham Hopwood, the Delimitation Commission is not a permanent body, but is appointed when the president deems it necessary.

"There are, however, no signs from State House of one being appointed soon," he says.

Hopwood says the last Delimitation Commission was appointed in 2013 ahead of the 2014 elections but its recommendations were never made public.

On its recommendation, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba made several changes relating to the country's constituencies and regions.

The Kavango region was split into the Kavango East and West regions, and several constituencies were renamed.

"The next delimitation exercise, expected in 2023, will correct the situation after consulting the people," Nganate says.

"We have held several meetings to explain the situation to the community and advised them how to prepare to present their grievance when the Delimitation Commission comes. To me it is an advantage for an urban location to be integrated with a rural set-up, because you can benefit from both set-ups," Nganate says.

"They can strive to be classified as a township."

The governor says as for the distance to the constituency office, there are some people who travel up to 250km for services.

He says a community meeting, which Finnies also attended, agreed that the governor, the mayor of Gobabis, and councillor Kariseb must discuss the issue.

They are still to meet.

Nganate says activists like Finnies have a responsibility to tell communities the truth instead of always being rabble-rousers.

Kariseb says while the constituency office is 52 km away, Nossobville residents are lucky that he is the Omaheke Regional Council chairperson and a Kalahari constituency councillor at the same time.

He says his office at Gobabis is open to the people of Nossobville.

He echoes Nganate's claims that they have advised the community to prepare for the next delimitation exercise to present their grievances.

"There must be a number of issues to justify the appointment of a commission, and the aggrieved communities can meanwhile lobby the government through the media and the Electoral Commission of Namibia until the Delimitation Commission is appointed," Hopwood says.