Namibia: Amnesty for Omaruru Residents With Boreholes

OMARURU residents with undeclared boreholes on their properties have until 29 October to report this to the municipality.

The amnesty period was announced in a recently issued public notice.

According to chief executive officer Alfons Tjitombo, the decision was prompted by reports of residents not utilising the water supplied by the council.

"We heard through the grapevine there are people who have boreholes in their yards, and instead of going from house to house, which is a cumbersome exercise, we are giving the people time to report themselves to the municipality so that we can install water meters," Tjitombo says.

He says the amnesty period is not a form of punishment, but rather to allow the municipality to install water meters and bill residents accordingly.

Tjitombo cannot give an estimate of how many boreholes the municipality suspects are at the town.

He says the amnesty period is to help establish the baseline of the severity of the matter.

"If we come and find you with a borehole, there will be a fine. There will not be penalties for those who avail themselves during the amnesty period," he says.

Owning a borehole in a local authority area is not permitted by the Local Authority 23 Act of 1993, Section 30 (1).

Failure to report this is an offence that carries a fine not exceeding N$10 000, or imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or both.

The continuing offence carries an additional fine not exceeding N$500 for every day upon which the contravention continues.

Tjitombo says clients will be charged for the installation of water meters and connection fees.

This, according to the public notice, includes those who have acquired their borehole permits directly from the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform.

"Residents should notify the council in writing of the existence of such boreholes and provide the council with full particulars of the discharge capacity of such boreholes," the notice reads.