Namibia: Woman in Court Over Children's Burnt Hands

A RESIDENT of Onakahama village in the Oshikoto region, who was arrested last week for allegedly burning two children, aged five and six, appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate's Court this week.

Hileni Simon (26) was released on a warning and was ordered not to contact the victims or their guardians.

She was also ordered to relocate from Onankali with immediate effect.

Simon indicated she would conduct her own defence.

The accused was employed to take care of the children while their parents were away.

She allegedly arrived home late on 28 August and found the boys sitting around a fire in the home's cooking area.

"The suspect was unhappy with the victims, got angry, and assaulted them ... held their hands and put them on the fire, and burnt them," the police report states.

Simon allegedly did not attempt to take the children to hospital for treatment.

Neighbours alerted the police to the incident, upon which the victims' parents were traced and the children were taken to hospital.

Simon, who has a four-month-old baby, has been charged with child abuse and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The matter was postponed to 20 January 2022 for further investigation, while the boys are expected to receive counselling.

Magistrate Alice Gawanas presided over the case, while prosecutor Ndapandula Shiweda represented the state.