Tanzania: Fresh Call to Ease Traffic in Stone Town

ZANZIBAR Second Vice President Hemed Suleiman Abdalla has called on Stone Town Development Authority (STCDA) and other stakeholders to encourage walking and use of bicycles for transport in order to reduce car traffic in the historical town.

The VP made the remarks during a launch of a special campaign here on Monday to encourage walking and biking in the area which will also conserve the environment.

After leading a short demonstration of cycling in the historical town, Mr Abdalla called on local administrative councils and other stakeholders to promote the use of bicycles to both residents and visitors.

"Let us promote cycling or use of Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) to protect the historical town," he said when speaking to a group of people including some tourists who joined the cycling demo.

The exercise started at the Sheikh Idriss Abdulwakil's multipurpose Hall and ended at the isle old fort.

He explained that the campaign to sensitize and educate the community on the use of bicycles in the Stone Town area will significantly help preserve and develop the city and reduce environmental pollution.

The VP further said that, in addition to reducing environmental pollution due to the use of motorized transport, the campaign will also help to improve people's health.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) a large body of literature concentrates on the benefits of walking and cycling for users, stressing that it is not just a means of mobility but also a physical activity.

He further said that the Isle government has been taking various measures to limit the use of motorised transport at Stone Town including review of transport regulations.

Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals Mr Suleiman Masoud Makame who represented the Minister for Tourism and Antiquities said there is a need for officials in the Stone town to put more emphasis on the use of non-motorized transport to encourage more people to use bicycles.

He also said cycling in the city of Zanzibar is a sign of peace and stability in the semi-autonomous archipelago and will help to attract more visitors.

The Director for the 'Nyama Choma festival' who is also the CCM Urban District Secretary Mr Abdulrahim Hamid who organized the cycling event said the walking and cycling campaign aimed at supporting President Hussein Mwinyi initiative to promote tourism through the blue economy.

The conserved area of Stone Town, which is one of the famous attraction sites, measures a total of Ninety-six (96) hectares. Stone Town is located roughly in the middle of the west coast of Unguja, on a small promontory protruding into the Zanzibar Channel.

It is the oldest part of Zanzibar City named a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in 2000 and is known for its rich cultural heritage of Arab, Persian, Indian, and European elements.