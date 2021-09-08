Tanzania: Govt Intensifies War Against Rape, Child Abuse

THE government has started taking various steps to address problems of rape, homosexuality and child abuses, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima, told the National Assembly here yesterday.

Answering a question by Salma Kikwete (Mchinga-CCM), the Minister named some of the steps as preparing a National Action Plan for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children (MTAKUWWA) for 2017/18-2021/22.

Through the Plan, she said, the Government has been implementing some interventions aimed at providing Child Care Education to parents or guardians; providing Family and Relationship support and disseminating the Parents of Guardians Responsibilities National Agenda in positive family upbringing.

Dr Gwajima mentioned other strategies as preparation of the National Program for Child Development and Early Childhood Development. Through such a program, she said, 30 social testing centers for child development, care and early childhood development have been established.

Such centers, according to the minister, are in two regions of Dar es Salaam (10 centers) and Dodoma Region (20 centres).

"The government will continue to encourage the construction of other centres in remaining regions," she said. In her question, the MP wanted to know the strategy of ensuring parents and guardians provide co-operation in defending and protecting children against the ongoing rape, homosexuality and abuse.