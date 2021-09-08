Tanzania: Govt Intensifies War Against Rape, Child Abuse

8 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE government has started taking various steps to address problems of rape, homosexuality and child abuses, the Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Doroth Gwajima, told the National Assembly here yesterday.

Answering a question by Salma Kikwete (Mchinga-CCM), the Minister named some of the steps as preparing a National Action Plan for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Children (MTAKUWWA) for 2017/18-2021/22.

Through the Plan, she said, the Government has been implementing some interventions aimed at providing Child Care Education to parents or guardians; providing Family and Relationship support and disseminating the Parents of Guardians Responsibilities National Agenda in positive family upbringing.

Dr Gwajima mentioned other strategies as preparation of the National Program for Child Development and Early Childhood Development. Through such a program, she said, 30 social testing centers for child development, care and early childhood development have been established.

Such centers, according to the minister, are in two regions of Dar es Salaam (10 centers) and Dodoma Region (20 centres).

"The government will continue to encourage the construction of other centres in remaining regions," she said. In her question, the MP wanted to know the strategy of ensuring parents and guardians provide co-operation in defending and protecting children against the ongoing rape, homosexuality and abuse.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X