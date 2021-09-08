Tanzania: Ministry Calls for Timely Delivery of Justice

8 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

THE Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs has appealed to various organs involved in the justice chain to expedite the process of handling cases that pass through their hands to enable the Judiciary of Tanzania to deliver timely judgments and thus enable citizens to receive justice in a timely manner.

Deputy Minister Geofrey Pinda made such an appeal while answering a question before the National Assembly here from Neema Lugangira (Special Seats-CCM).

"I would like to inform this esteemed House that the Judiciary has never delayed making judgments of various cases without the existence of significant factors contributing to the delay in the case," he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, there are various bodies involved in the handling of cases. These bodies, he said, includes the Police, Prisons, Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau, National Prosecution Office, Office of the Chief Government Chemist, among others, before reaching to Court.

Thus, he said, in the normal context it could be seen that the Judiciary is the one who delays the issuing of judgments, but the reality is that cases are processed by the bodies he mentioned and sometimes the process takes a long time before Courts are given a chance to deliver decisions.

In her question, the MP wanted to know why the Court should not be given the responsibility of feeding inmates who are in prison due to delays in provision of the judgments.

In his responses, Mr Pinda explained that Prisons are ones with the legal duty of providing food services. He noted that in terms of the Prisons Act Chapter 58, section 105 empowers the Minister of Home Affairs to make Regulations, namely (The Prisons Management Regulations) for such purpose.

The deputy minister pointed out that Section 23 of the Regulations derived from the Act directs the Chief of Prisons to administer food to prisoners and detainees while they are in prison as part of the Prisons responsibilities.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X