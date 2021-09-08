Tanzania: Govt to Manage Contracts for Job Seekers Abroad

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation is implementing various strategies to manage contracts of young people going abroad to seek for jobs, the National Assembly was told here yesterday.

Deputy Minister Ambassador Mbarouk Mbarouk outlined among the strategies as identifying foreign employment agency companies and requiring them to have a contractual relationship with Tanzanian Agency Companies.

Another strategy, according to the Deputy Minister, is to continue educating youths who find employment abroad to provide details and submit copies of their employment contracts to the Embassy for verification.

He outlined another strategy that the Government has begun the process of entering into employment agreements with some countries to formalize access to employment in those countries.

The Deputy Minister was responding to a question from Ali Mohamed (Shaurimoyo-CCM) who wanted to know the government's strategy through Embassies to manage the contracts of young people going abroad to seek jobs.

Responding, Ambassador Mbarouk told House that it was the Government's responsibility to ensure that Tanzanians who have access to employment opportunities outside the borders of Tanzania work in a conducive environment that protects their dignity.

In achieving such a mandate, he said, the Government was putting in place a mechanism of issuing foreign employment permits through the authorities dealing with employment issues in collaboration with Tanzanian Embassies abroad.

Such authorities, according to the deputy minister, include the Tanzania Employment Services Agency (TAESA) and the Zanzibar Labor Commission.

"The process, among other things, directs every employee to have an official employment agency who is recognized by the said Authorities who are the developers of foreign employment contracts that must meet the Employment Laws of Tanzania and the country he is going to work for," he said.

In addition, he said, in accordance with the procedure set by the Government, the agreements should also be prepared in a language that is understood by youths, including Kiswahili.

However, the Deputy Minister said that despite the Government putting in place such a system there are still challenges arising from some young people getting jobs abroad not complying with the existing procedure.

He also pointed out that some of the young people do not identify themselves at the Tanzanian Embassies when they arrive at their working places abroad.

The deputy minister appealed to Tanzanians who want to work outside the borders of Tanzania to adhere to the rules set out by the relevant authorities since, among others, they provide them with protection and avoid unfavorable working conditions and facilitate assistance when needed.