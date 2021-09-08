Tanzania: Nfra Buys Under 1.0pc of Rukwa's Maize Harvest

NATIONAL Food Reserve Agency (NFRA)-Sumbawanga Zone in Rukwa has purchased less than one per cent of total region maize harvest in this year.

The agency in the last seven days bought some 4,600 tonnes of maize valued over 2.3bn/- but farmers are still hold large stock estimated at over 650,000 tonnes.

NFRA had projected to purchase merely 5,000 tonnes of maize in this purchasing season which is less than one per cent of total harvest this year.

NFRA's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Milton Lupa was briefed the Regional Commissioner Joseph Mkirikiti at a meeting held here in municipality over the weekend.

He was in official working tour to inspect the purchasing of white maize which continues in Southern Highland regions.

The latest available statistics show that farmers in Rukwa have so far stocked 651,433 tonnes of maize during 2020/2021 harvesting season.

"The national food agency continues to tracking more funds from central government to facilitate purchasing of maize from farmers as per this season budget," he said.

Also, Mr Lupa said that the food agency is on the final stages on construction of silos in the region so that all maize purchased from farmers will be stored in them this season.

The projects are implemented in Sumbawanga in Rukwa and Mpanda in Katavi and will cost over 28.2bn/-.

The Rukwa silo will be constructed at Kanondo village in Sumbawanga.

The RC Mr Mkirikiti said that though farmers have realized bumper harvest of maize this season have yet to secure a reliable and competitive markets.

"In Rukwa, maize is the main cash crop and also main dish. The framers are largely relying on NFRA to sell their produce but the agency cannot purchase all the maize harvested by farmers.

"We appeal to the central government to increase Rukwa's allocation as large amount of maize are still in hands of farmers" the RC said.

The government had issued 15bn/- for NFRA to purchase maize from farmers in efforts to strength country's food reserve.

Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa made the statement in the Parliament on last Friday, saying that the government would pay reasonable price that will enable farmers benefit from the business