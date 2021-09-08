Tanzania/Madagascar: Tanzania Beat Madagascar to Go Top

7 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania have beat Madagascar to go top midfielder Feisal Salum's 54th minute goal fired Tanzania to top of Group J as Taifa Stars beat Madagascar 3-2 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Both Tanzania and Benin have earned four points from two matches as the four Group J teams are battling to qualify for 2022 World Cup ticket.

The third placed DRC Congo has two points while Madagascar are in the bottom with no points.

Erasto Nyoni scored in the second minute of the game as Novatus Disma doubled in the 26th minute to give hosts a comfortable lead in the first half.

Ten minute after conceding the second goal, Njiva Rakotoharimalala scored for the visitors.

Thomas Fontaine levelled for rejuvenated Madagascar two minutes before halftime.

Midfielder Feisal 'Feitoto' scored the winner in the 54rd minute of the match as Stars go top of the table.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X