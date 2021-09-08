Tanzania/Madagascar: Tanzania Beat Madagascar to Go Top

Tanzania have beat Madagascar to go top midfielder Feisal Salum's 54th minute goal fired Tanzania to top of Group J as Taifa Stars beat Madagascar 3-2 at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Both Tanzania and Benin have earned four points from two matches as the four Group J teams are battling to qualify for 2022 World Cup ticket.

The third placed DRC Congo has two points while Madagascar are in the bottom with no points.

Erasto Nyoni scored in the second minute of the game as Novatus Disma doubled in the 26th minute to give hosts a comfortable lead in the first half.

Ten minute after conceding the second goal, Njiva Rakotoharimalala scored for the visitors.

Thomas Fontaine levelled for rejuvenated Madagascar two minutes before halftime.

Midfielder Feisal 'Feitoto' scored the winner in the 54rd minute of the match as Stars go top of the table.