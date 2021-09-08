South Sudan: Ending the Culture of Murder - Call for Peace By Religious Leaders in Western Equatoria

Tombura — "We are horrified to learn that insecurity and acts of terror continue to increase in our State. We are all tired of this situation, we continue to live with dismay the massacre currently underway, the recovery of mutilated bodies of our sons and daughters, children, the elderly, women and men". The denunciation that the religious leaders address once again to the entire people of the Western Equatorial State follows the appeal for peace launched last August 4 by the Interfaith Council and the Interreligious Council (see Fides, 4/8/2021). "Enough murders, violence, let us face through dialogue those who continue to fuel this situation of suffering in Greater Tombura", reads the note sent to Fides. "We urge the government of South Sudan, at all levels, to take drastic measures to put an end to the atrocious violence in progress that is causing the deaths of so many innocent people", the leaders insist. "We were confident of a reconciliation after our ecumenical and solidarity visit to Greater Tombura last month. We all prayed together for unity, love, forgiveness, understanding, dialogue and the courage to live peacefully and work together. As religious leaders, we call on national and state governments to do the right thing, protect civilians and improve their living conditions!" In conclusion, the religious leaders call for peace: "let us put an end to the killing of innocent people, let us also insist that the perpetrators of these brutalities be brought to justice".