South Sudan: Ending the Culture of Murder - Call for Peace By Religious Leaders in Western Equatoria

Tombura — "We are horrified to learn that insecurity and acts of terror continue to increase in our State. We are all tired of this situation, we continue to live with dismay the massacre currently underway, the recovery of mutilated bodies of our sons and daughters, children, the elderly, women and men". The denunciation that the religious leaders address once again to the entire people of the Western Equatorial State follows the appeal for peace launched last August 4 by the Interfaith Council and the Interreligious Council (see Fides, 4/8/2021). "Enough murders, violence, let us face through dialogue those who continue to fuel this situation of suffering in Greater Tombura", reads the note sent to Fides. "We urge the government of South Sudan, at all levels, to take drastic measures to put an end to the atrocious violence in progress that is causing the deaths of so many innocent people", the leaders insist. "We were confident of a reconciliation after our ecumenical and solidarity visit to Greater Tombura last month. We all prayed together for unity, love, forgiveness, understanding, dialogue and the courage to live peacefully and work together. As religious leaders, we call on national and state governments to do the right thing, protect civilians and improve their living conditions!" In conclusion, the religious leaders call for peace: "let us put an end to the killing of innocent people, let us also insist that the perpetrators of these brutalities be brought to justice".
Top Headlines: South Sudan
- East Africa: Regional Bloc IGAD Asks South Sudan President to Mediate in Ethiopia
- Kenya: Kenyan Truck Drivers Call Off South Sudan Boycott
- East Africa: Truckers Resume Cargo Transport As Juba Commits to Provide Security
- South Sudan: Country Reels From Fuel and Food Shortages
- Uganda: S. Sudan Govt, Opposition Trade Blame Over Nimule-Juba Attacks
- Eritrea: Meeting of Ambassador Yohannes With South Sudan Officials
- East Africa: South Sudan Insecurity - Governments Blamed for Truckers' Boycott
- South Sudan: Religious Leaders Call for Peace in Western Equatoria
- East Africa: Afghanistan's Security Sector Reform Test – Somalia Take Note
- South Sudan: Juba Security Organs Arrest Two More Activists On Anti-Govt Protest Claims
- South Sudan: Bodies Discovered After Weeks of Violence in Tambura, S. Sudan
- Uganda: South Sudan Pledges Safety of Truck Drivers
- South Sudan: Ensuring Everyone Counts in the World's Youngest Nation
- South Sudan: EU and WHO Set Up a Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory for the Detection of Covid-19
- South Sudan: Covid-19 - South Sudan Receives Additional 59,000 Doses
- Kenya/South Sudan: 11-0! Vihiga Queens Teach Yei Football Lesson One By One