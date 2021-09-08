Tanzania: President Mwinyi Disbands Alcohol Board

7 September 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Jesse Mikofu

Zanzibar's President Hussein Mwinyi has on Tuesday disbanded the Alcohol Prevention and Control Board.

This is according to a statement issued by the Chief Secretary of the Zanzibar Revolutionary Government

Zena Said on September 7, 2021.

The Board was under President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government and Zanzibar's Special Departments.

In addition the statement said that Dr Mwinyi has also revoked the appointment of the Director General of the Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS), Rahima Ali Bakari.

