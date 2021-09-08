Tanzania: Over 1m Pupils to Sit for Standard 7 Final Exams Tomorrow

THE number of candidates who are going to sit for this year's Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE) exams on Wednesday has increased by 10.6 percent compared to the previous year.

According to the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA), a total number of 1,132,143 candidates will sit for the exams, up from 1,023,950 candidates in 2020.

Out of said candidates, 584,641 (51.64 per cent) are girls while boys are 547,502 (48.36 per cent).

The Executive Secretary, Dr Charles Msonde said the council has completed all preparations for the exams as he reminded head teachers, ward education coordinators, invigilators and school owners to observe regulations.

Full details will be published in the Daily News tomorrow (Wednesday).