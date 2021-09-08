Tanzania: Over 2 Million Elders Identified for Free Medical Services

OVER two million elders are set to be issued with improved Community Health Fund (iCHF) cards after being identified by the Tanzania's Government.

Reacting to a Special Seat MP Anastazia Wambura's question zeroed on the status of implementation of the free medical services to elders, the Deputy Minister of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel said out the identified elders 1,092,310 and remaining 1,252,437 are women.

He added that the government has already issued a total of 1,087,008 special IDs for free medical treatments.