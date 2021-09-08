Tanzania: Special Team Deployed to Demarcate Village, Reserve Land Boundaries

7 September 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

A team comprised of experts from President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG) and other two key ministries has deployed to demarcate boundaries between reserved areas and villages.

This was revealed in the Parliament by the Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Mary Masanja and added that the team with experts from Ministry of Lands and Human Settlements and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and PO-RALG will tour all areas for evaluation before setting boundaries.

The Minister was responding to a question posed by Ashantu Kijaji, who sought to know government's plan in place aimed at solving various conflicts in villages close to reserved areas.

"Citizens will be involved in the exercise so as to eliminate the problem permanently," said the Minister.

