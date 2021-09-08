Tanzania: Leadership Gap That Fails Tanzania

What country are we in, where the minister in-charge of internal security speaks of a Certificate of Marriage as a free pass - thus virtually authorising a fumanizi beating?

There is no direct translation of the Swahili word fumanizi. Suffice it here to say that it usually implies the right to embarrass someone, including unleashing instant punishment on a spouse who is caught red-handed, in the act of betraying their marriage.

Indecent jokes

What country are we in, where a government minister almost casually cracks indecent jokes about Covid-19 vaccinations?

Why would a minister virtually condone chaos in the marital stakes when finding a spouse in a compromising situation is only grounds for divorce?

Why does a district government official take time out to advise men against sucking their wives' breast milk?

A self-styled church bishop is taking on the government over medical matters in which religious faith has no room, claiming that vaccinations are not always effective against pandemics.

Apparently, we are an indecent country that wants to be seen as decent. We are a country in which leadership is known by the huge gulf it causes among the led.

Narrow-minded

We are a country in which the leaders are not different from the led: all of us seem to be narrow-minded - as proven by the fact that people at each and every kijiwe and pombe shop almost invariably focus on non-issues.

This explains why bedroom chitchats tend to get very serious traction in our public discourses at the expense of more serious issues that demand public attention.

This is the tragedy of Tanzania. As a soon as a government minister speaks on fumanizi, broadcasting stations just as soon fall in line with the empty talk; this shows how we lack seriousness as a nation.

It's like we are a country of melodrama in a modern-day 'Theatre of the Absurd.' The more people take you seriously, the more absurd it becomes.

And, in such a situation, the nation is unable, unwilling or unready to take the likes of Lands Minister William Vangimembe Lukuvi seriously because he is always focusing on real issues, not theatrics.

The trouble with being a nation that is not serious is that we begin to always look for vents through which our people ventilate... And, it seems, political leaders and ordinary Tanzanians are agreed that trivial talk is the be all and end all for Tanzanians.

If that were not the case, we would see the public space dominated by talk on things that really matter. We would then really appreciate the likes of Maria Sarungi-Tsehai, a communications specialist and good governance activist who seems to be operating like a lone ranger in fighting to expand the good governance space.

The wider public seems to be stuck with this: "we are beautiful people, we are lovers and we lead in the social games we play with such certitude that we would win world championships."

Pray: why are we like this?

The next generation of Tanzanians needs that our talk shows should be dominated by technological advancements, and how to benefit from the demographic dividend projected that will see our country's population double in the next 30 years.

Think about a Tanzania with 120 million consumers in 2051 - and think about what market opportunities would be there for those who are able, willing and ready to get on the right technologies track.

Solutions-oriented

The future is technological/digital, and solutions oriented. The future that we are imagining now shall not be achieved by being complacent with mediocrity. It shall not be achieved by the amount of filth and lucre that we spew on social media platforms.

The future awaits those who are willing to peer into that future - and diligently, prudently work on possibilities that should stunningly astonish everyone. That future needs exemplary leaderships at every level today, now. Let us embrace that future now.